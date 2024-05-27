Uzbekistan, Russia sign agreement on construction of nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan and Russia signed an agreement for the design, supply, and construction of a low-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The document was signed within the framework of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Russia's Rosatom (State Atomic Energy Corporation), in addition to a two-block nuclear power plant with a total capacity of 2.4 GW, will build up to 6 low-power nuclear power plant units of 55 MW each in Uzbekistan.

The first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan is scheduled to be put into operation in 2033; its construction is estimated at $11 billion.

Earlier in 2017, Russia and Uzbekistan concluded an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy.

In 2018, an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan consisting of two power units with a capacity of 1.2 GW each with VVER-1200 reactors was signed.