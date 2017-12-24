Iran’s steel ingot output surges by 17%

24 December 2017 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:‎

Iran’s major state-run iron ore companies produced over 11.22 million tons of steel ingots during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22).

The figure indicates a 17 percent increase compared to the preceding year, the Islamic Republic’s Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said.

Mobarakeh steel manufacturing group ranked first producing 5.645 million tons of ingots, followed by Khouzestan Steel Co. with 2.5 million tons of output.

Esfahan Steel Co.(1.524 million tons), South Kaveh Steel Company (545,465 tons), Khorasan Steel Co.(498,786 ton), Iran Steel Alloy (279,097 tons), Chadormalou (190,566 tons) and Iran National Steel Industrial Group (37,049 tons) were the other leading steel ingot producers..

The eight major steel producers also produced over 7 million tons of various steel products (bloom, billet, slab, beam, rebar, cast iron ingot and etc.) in the 8-month period, 5 percent more year-on-year.

Based on a 2025 outlook, Iran’s steel output is to reach 55 million tons, 15 million of which should be exported.

The state-run steel factories exported 4,566 million tons of crude steel and steel products in the first eight months of the current Iranian fiscal year, 27 percent more year-on-year.

