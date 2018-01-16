Iranian monetary body examines blockchain technology (exclusive)

16 January 2018 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Bitcoin slides 14 percent on crackdown fears, hits four-week low
ICT 13:27
More details disclosed on Azerbaijan's first crypto-currency broker company
ICT 15 January 19:15
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 13 January 12:01
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market
Other News 11 January 10:12
China central bank can tell local governments to regulate bitcoin miners' power use
Business 3 January 16:09
India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme, cautions investors
Business 29 December 2017 10:49
Bitcoin tumbles over exchange-closure fears
Business 28 December 2017 14:49
North Korean hackers behind attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges, South Korean newspaper reports
World 16 December 2017 11:03
Istanbul Stock Exchange may create its own crypto currency
Economy news 16 December 2017 10:36
Cryptocurrency has no material security, can't be base for healthy economy - Turkey
Economy news 15 December 2017 11:40
Bitcoin rally boosts smaller cryptos
Business 12 December 2017 22:47
Establishment of crypto stock exchange proposed in Turkey
Economy news 12 December 2017 14:40
First broker of crypto-currencies to appear in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 November 2017 15:21