Official rate: prices of 20 foreign currencies increase in Iran

The prices of 20 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 15 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on June 17 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,127 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,908 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,029 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,430 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,824 1 Danish krone DKK 6,311 1 Indian rupee INR 602 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,094 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,007 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,679 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,329 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,335 1 South African rand ZAR 2,839 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,092 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,515 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,895 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,650 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,577 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,366 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,433 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,055 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,066 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,059 100 Thai bahts THB 134,431 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,395 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,127 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,897 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,329 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,350 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,602 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,394 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 123,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 121,220 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials.

