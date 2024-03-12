Iran seeks to allow IAEA surveillance of its nuclear activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Iran has made every effort to effectively comply with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) controls over its nuclear activities and nuclear materials, Iran's explanation letter to the IAEA said, Trend reports.

According to the letter, Iran has always met its responsibilities, including the Comprehensive Inspection Agreement (CSA-INFCIRC/214).



Iran claims that the division of concerns in the two reports has not been effectively followed. Some JCPOA-related cases were duplicated in the NPT report, and vice versa. For example, testing operations and surveillance issues outlined in the JCPOA should not be included on the agenda of the NPT surveillance agreement.

Iran adds that following the United States' illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 and the failure of E3/EU to fulfill their commitments, Iran ceased all voluntary transparency measures beyond its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), including the implementation of Modified Code 3.1 (as specified in paragraph 65 of Annex I to the JCPOA) in February 2021.



Iran claims in its letter that its decision to suspend Iran's fulfillment of its responsibilities under the JCPOA is in response to the illegitimate departure of the United claims from the JCPOA in accordance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, as well as three European countries that have not fulfilled their obligations. This reality cannot be used to excuse three European countries from meeting their duties.

Iran's letter states that the decision by the E3s to refrain from fulfilling their obligations to lift the sanctions specified in paragraph 20 of Annex V of the JCPOA on Transition Day (October 18, 2023) was an illegal act and another clear example of significant non-compliance with their obligations in violation of both the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Under Article 26 of the nuclear deal, if one party fails to comply with its obligations, the other party may suspend all or part of its obligations.

Following Article 36 of the nuclear deal, if Iran believes that the P5+1 has failed to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear agreement, it can raise the issue with the joint commission.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel