Iran’s FM says to leave Tehran for UN General Assembly in NY

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he would leave Iran for New York on September 23 to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

“I will travel to New York next Sunday,” Zarif said on Tuesday, Tansim news agency reported on September 18.

The visit could be a good opportunity for Iran to raise its perspectives, he added.

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 73) opens on September 18 and runs until September 30.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the event.

María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, President-elect of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), announced in July 2018 that the theme of the general debate will be, ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.’

