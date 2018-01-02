Iran protests: over 150 individuals detained in Hamedan city

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least 150 protesters have been detained in the northwestern city of Hamedan over the past six days, authorities said.

The governor of Hamedan City, Ali Ta'ali, has said that local and nonlocal people are among the detainees, Tasnim news agency reported.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news