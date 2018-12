Iranian short film 'Limit' directed by Javad Daraei is to be screened in the 9th Brazilian Film Festival (Brazil CineFest), IRNA reports.

The festival is slated to be held on December 11-13.

Limit narrates the story of the problems that disabled people face with.

It had earlier taken part in the 32nd Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in Florida, the US.

