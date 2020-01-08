All passengers of Iran plane crash dead - IRCS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

All passengers of a plane that crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport died, said Morteza Salimi, head of Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Trend reports via IRINN.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

