All passengers of Iran plane crash dead - IRCS

8 January 2020 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

All passengers of a plane that crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport died, said Morteza Salimi, head of Relief and Rescue Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Trend reports via IRINN.

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

