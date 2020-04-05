300 medical workers infected with coronavirus in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

So far, 300 medical workers have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, said Abolfaz Afarideh, the offical of Social Security Organization of Iran, Trend reports citing ILNA.

According to Afarideh, 10 medical workers infected with coronavirus have died.

Afarideh added that there are about 5,000 doctors and more than 30,000 medical workers in Iran's medical sector.

The official said that treatment of patients infected with coronavirus in Iran is 100 percent free. No funds are required from the insured. However, certain funds are collected from persons who are not registered with the Social Security Organization.

"When it comes to the cost of treating, minimum 4-5 million rials (about $95.2 - $119) are spent for those who do not need resuscitation or special services and more than 200-250 million rials (about $4,700 - $5,900) are spent on those who need these services,” he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 58,200 people have been infected, 3,603 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 22,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.