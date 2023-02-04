Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

Truth about second Karabakh war from Russian FM trigger public outcry in Armenia

Armenia Materials 4 February 2023 16:10 (UTC +04:00)
Truth about second Karabakh war from Russian FM trigger public outcry in Armenia

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statements about the second Karabakh war have caused great resonance in Armenia.

In an interview with "Russia 24" a few days ago, Russian FM stressed that for many years Armenia has held Azerbaijani lands under occupation.

"Russia offered numerous options that the previous Armenian leadership did not take very well, wanting to hold the territories to themselves. Azerbaijan has returned the lands it owned," Lavrov said.

Assistant Chief Advisor to the President of Armenia for National Security Vladimir Poghosyan reacted to Lavrov’s statement, hysterically saying that Russia itself has been supplying Armenia with ammunition and weapons.

Latest

Latest

Read more