Police blocks approaches to parliament in Georgia

28 November 2019 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Following another picket by opposition supporters, police officers in Tbilisi blocked all streets adjacent to the building of the Georgian parliament with iron shields, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Several dozen members of the opposition gathered at the square in front of parliament protesting against the actions of the police.

"Our civil rights are grossly violated, but we will continue pickets anyway. We will force the authorities to fulfill their promise and hold parliamentary elections in 2020 according to a proportional system," said leader of the New Georgia opposition party Georgi Vashadze.

In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters that any actions of the opposition that go beyond the law will be suppressed by the police.

"Today we blocked the streets adjacent to the parliament with iron shields to prevent blocking of parliamentary entries," the minister said.

According to him, in order to resolve the situation, "the opposition must begin a dialogue with the authorities in the offices."

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through terminal in Georgia
Oil&Gas 10:47
Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Georgia exceed $650M (Exclusive)
Turkey 10:35
Georgia, Czechia discuss deepening economic ties
Business 10:03
Georgia begins developing waste management and recycling strategy
Finance 09:19
Georgia's Glenberries LLC plans to start exports to EU countries (Exclusive)
Business 27 November 18:18
Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK
Tourism 27 November 15:53
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy gas pressure regulator
Tenders 12:30
Azerbaijani factory to increase production of block bricks
Business 12:15
Azerbaijan highly appreciates partnership with EU
Politics 12:01
Uzbekistan to provide soft loans, investments for technology parks’ projects
Business 11:49
Uzbekistan may allow LLCs to issue corporate bonds
Finance 11:31
Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Iran exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 11:19
Murat LeCompte: TANAP to turn Azerbaijan into Turkey’s second largest gas supplier (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:16
Murat LeCompte reveals time of TANAP’s reaching full capacity for Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:11
300 Azerbaijani citizens deported from Germany's Bavaria
Society 11:06