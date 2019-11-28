Police blocks approaches to parliament in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Following another picket by opposition supporters, police officers in Tbilisi blocked all streets adjacent to the building of the Georgian parliament with iron shields, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

Several dozen members of the opposition gathered at the square in front of parliament protesting against the actions of the police.

"Our civil rights are grossly violated, but we will continue pickets anyway. We will force the authorities to fulfill their promise and hold parliamentary elections in 2020 according to a proportional system," said leader of the New Georgia opposition party Georgi Vashadze.

In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Vakhtang Gomelauri told reporters that any actions of the opposition that go beyond the law will be suppressed by the police.

"Today we blocked the streets adjacent to the parliament with iron shields to prevent blocking of parliamentary entries," the minister said.

According to him, in order to resolve the situation, "the opposition must begin a dialogue with the authorities in the offices."

The wave of rallies in Tbilisi began after the failure of the parliamentary vote on November 14 regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in the country in 2020. As reported, the parliament failed to approve the transition from a mixed to proportional parliamentary election system since 2020. It was necessary to amend the Georgian constitution, which required the support of 113 out of 150 deputies; however, during the vote, only 101 deputies supported the changes. Most of the deputies who abstained from the voting represented the ruling party, "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia."

Demonstrators demand early parliamentary elections on a proportional system; the resignation of the current government and its replacement by the interim government; and renewal of the composition of Central Election Commission.

