WHO supports Georgia's efforts to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the measures taken by the Georgian authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, Trend reports citing the press service of the Georgian president.

As of April 1, 115 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Georgia.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili spoke on the phone with the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The conversation was initiated by the Georgian side.

The WHO Director General has confirmed that the organization will continue to provide technical and expert assistance to Georgia in the fight against coronavirus.

In turn, Zourabichvili noted that Georgia follows all the recommendations of WHO and the situation in the country is under control.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

