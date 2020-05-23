State of emergency ends in Georgia, but some restrictions still remain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The 63-day state of emergency has come to an end at 00:00 on May 23, lifting movement and other coronavirus-related restrictions in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

However, the restriction banning more than three people in a car will be maintained for taxis. No public and municipal transport will be available.

The regulations that remain in place include the use of face masks, maintaining social distancing, and bans on gatherings of more than 10 people for birthdays, weddings and funerals.

Cafes, bars and restaurants will still offer take away services, while shoes and clothes can be purchased online only.

There are no plans to open shopping malls yet, but some of the agrarian markets have resumed functioning in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and regions.

Although restrictions have been lifted in the quarantined Bolnisi Municipality in eastern Georgia, two of its villages - Mushevani and Geta - remain under the lockdown.

The municipality of Tetritskaro in Kvemo Kartli will also remain in quarantine.

