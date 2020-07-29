Georgia reports 10 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 1,155, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As of today 210 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

The number of recoveries has increased by two, reaching 929.

In total, 6,489 people are under 14-day mandatory quarantine while 337 are under observation in hospitals. Some 16 people have died from the virus in the country.

Georgia reported its first case of coronavirus on February 26, 2020.