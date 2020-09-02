Election campaigns for Georgia's parliamentary election kick off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Starting Sept.1, 59 political parties that have registered with the Central Election Commission (CEC) to run in the 2020 Georgian parliamentary elections can begin their election campaigns, Trend reports via Georgian media.

CEC Spokesperson Ana Mikeladze said that the commission has already published the rules of the campaign period.

"So far 59 parties have registered to take part in the elections. Parties that have not registered yet can address the CEC until September 4", she said.

In addition, the CEC has also officially started taking the necessary measures to organize the parliamentary elections that will be held on October 31.

The CEC will prepare 3,657 polling stations for the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Parliamentary elections will be held according to an updated electoral system: 120 members of Parliament (MPs) will be elected according to party lists, and 30 - according to majoritarian districts.

