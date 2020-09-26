Georgia reports 296 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 296 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.26, which brings the total number of infected people to 4,960, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The 60 patients have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 1,819.

The country’s death toll from the virus is 27.

Currently, 5,584 people are under quarantine and 836 more under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

