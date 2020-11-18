US Secretary of State to meet with Georgian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili at the Presidential Administration, Trend reports via Georgian media.

On November 18, the US Secretary of State will also meet with the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Zalkaliani, as well as the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and civil society.

Mike Pompeo paid a two-day visit to Georgia on November 17. He will end his visit to Georgia on November 18 and will leave for Israel.

