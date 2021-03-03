EIB, European Council presidents open new EU premises in Georgia

The European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer and the European Council President Charles Michel have opened the new premises of the EU Delegation and EIB Regional office in Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In addition, Hoyer signed a new loan extending Covid-19 response measures to the existing credit line at Liberty Bank for a total of €17.5 million.

The new offices will accommodate over 60 staff in a modern and new energy efficient building at 64b Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi.

As for the loan, it reinforces Team Europe’s support for the recovery of Georgian MSMEs from the Covid-19 pandemic and will sustain jobs, maintain liquidity and operations, and fuel the economic recovery of Georgia

"Last year alone we boosted Georgian recovery from Covid-19 with support worth €170 million: €70 million in new lending for MSMEs, and €100 million to reinforce the national healthcare sector’s ability to deal with the pandemic. Today, the EIB has increased both the amount and the attractiveness of our loans available to MSMEs as this is the first loan that the EU bank has provided to a counterpart in Georgia in local currency", Hoyer said.

While in Georgia Hoyer also met Georgian Finance Minister Ivane Matchavariani, Economy Minister Natia Turnava and Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze.

Matchavariani thanked Hoyer for the EIB's support to the development and promotion of Georgia's strategic transport infrastructure, which is important for increasing the country's competitiveness and transit function.

Hoyer also visited the Scientific-Research Centre of Agriculture located in the Georgian village of Jighaura together with the Minister of Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, where he saw the collection of the Georgian vine varieties. He met local farmers and the manufacturers who have benefited from the EU financial support.

While in Georgia Hoyer also met the National Bank of Georgia President Koba Gvenetadze.

At the meeting, Gvenetadze underlined the close business relations between the National Bank of Georgia and the European Investment Bank.

Both sides expressed hope that cooperation will continue, which will contribute to the economic development of Georgia.