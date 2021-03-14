Special envoy of EC President meets Georgian UNM-Strength in Unity bloc members

Christian Danielsson, a special envoy of the European Council President, is meeting with the representatives of the United National Movement – Strength in Unity bloc, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Salome Samadashvili, Akaki Minashvili and Khatuna Samnidze are participating in the meeting.

EU Ambassador Carl Harzell and U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan are attending the meeting.

Earlier, Christian Danielsson has met with the representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream.

The special envoy of the President of the European Council arrived in Georgia with a 3-day visit. The purpose of Christian Danielsson’s visit is to mediate political dialogue between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition initiated by EUCO President Charles Michel on March 1.