Georgia aims to establish mass COVID-19 vaccination centers in big cities, such as Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, with a daily capacity of 3,000-4,000 vaccines, starting from July, said Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Gamkrelidze, mass COVID-19 immunization is expected to start in Georgia in July.

He adding that it does not mean that getting the COVID-19 vaccine will become mandatory.

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said that new websites will be launched for citizens get registered for vaccination. So far 14,097 individuals registered to get the Pfizer vaccine in Georgia.

Tikaradze also said that the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Georgia by the end of this week.

Georgia received 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 13, while the vaccination of health workers started on March 15 throughout the country. In addition 29,250 doses of the US-German Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine was brought to Georgia on March 24.

