Georgia holds auction for privatization of state property

Georgia 17 April 2021 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia holds auction for privatization of state property
Latest
Georgia holds auction for privatization of state property Georgia 12:33
Azerbaijani MP talks about spring session of IPA CIS held in Russia's St. Petersburg Politics 12:32
Georgia continues to conduct research on Namakhvani HPP Oil&Gas 12:31
Iran unveils details exports from Maragheh County Business 12:17
Kazakhstan reveals total number of TEU containers shipped along Aktau-Baku feeder line Transport 12:11
There have always been good grape varieties in Pirshaghi – white and black Shani - President Aliyev Politics 12:08
Participants of Azercell Student Bursary and Internship Programs share their success stories Society 12:07
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 11:50
Azerbaijani police find mortar shells, detonators left by Armenia in Gubadly (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 11:38
Iran declares amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 11:37
Kazakhstan's revenues from road cargo transportation down Transport 11:36
Concept of ensuring security of Afghan section of TAPI signed Oil&Gas 11:32
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 11:22
Australia to continue review of COVID vaccinations - health minister Other News 11:20
Italian media outlets highlight speech of Azerbaijani president at int'l conference in Baku Politics 11:14
Kazakhstan decreases import of Ukraine-made goods y-o-y Business 11:03
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:33
Azerbaijan sets up structure to work on urban planning in liberated lands Economy 10:25
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to develop consolidated time standards Tenders 10:23
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert Politics 10:13
Iranian currency rates for April 17 Finance 10:02
Iran to increase vaccinations as fourth wave of COVID-19 rises Politics 09:54
Iran reaches target uranium enrichment Business 09:53
Oil demand to keep on rising in May, June 2021 Oil&Gas 09:40
Work on provision of electricity to Azerbaijan's liberated Sugovushan nearing completion Azerbaijan 09:38
Bulgaria sees Georgia as valuable partner Transport 09:37
Significant number of Georgian citizens register for employment program in Israel Business 09:21
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 2,822 Kazakhstan 08:59
Ukraine receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX initiative Other News 08:36
IMF corrects estimate on Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves Business 08:15
Azerbaijan attracting foreign investments for renewable energy projects Oil&Gas 07:50
Uzbekistan to open an embassy in Sweden Uzbekistan 07:39
Global COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest: WHO Other News 07:21
Portugal resumes flights to Brazil, Britain Europe 06:29
Turkey reports over 63,000 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:45
EU eyes to provide grants to Georgian non-profit organizations Finance 05:10
Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 836,740 in total Israel 04:43
Biden signs order keeping Trump-era refugee cap at 15,000 US 04:11
EU-UK trade plunges after Brexit: Eurostat Europe 03:27
UK records another 2,596 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths Europe 02:38
UN Security Council approves ceasefire monitors for Libya Other News 02:02
North Macedonia vaccinates some 35,000 citizens Other News 01:21
Raul Castro resigning from Cuba’s Communist Party Other News 00:39
Azerbaijani IT company working on creating new network, server infrastructures ICT 00:07
Georgian Economy Ministry to form expert council on Namakhvani HPP Georgia 16 April 23:52
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan attain degree of strategic alliance - Federation Council Chair of Russian Federal Assembly Politics 16 April 23:47
Turkish engineers develop fiber that kills coronavirus in minutes Turkey 16 April 23:46
Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves drop to $32.6 billion Uzbekistan 16 April 23:42
Iran’s petrochemical output to reach $40b: Oil Minister Business 16 April 23:41
Relations within CIS IA to make comprehensive partnership ties more profound among member states - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO) Politics 16 April 23:39
Azerbaijani gymnasts win set of awards at Trampoline Hopes Cup tournament Society 16 April 23:06
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials Russia 16 April 22:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase in 1Q2021 Finance 16 April 21:59
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 1Q2021 with profit Finance 16 April 21:57
Azerbaijan’s production of oil and gas condensate down Oil&Gas 16 April 21:57
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP in Q1 2021 accounts for industrial sector Business 16 April 21:57
Azerbaijan announces date of next coupon payments on SOCAR bonds Oil&Gas 16 April 21:56
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan increase trade turnover Uzbekistan 16 April 21:56
Azerbaijani insurance company to increase volume of payouts Finance 16 April 21:55
Georgia, Turkey have significant prospects for co-op in agriculture, forestry Business 16 April 21:55
Georgian 'Mambo Frost' company exports its products to Azerbaijan Business 16 April 21:54
Fighter aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16 April 21:39
Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases Russia 16 April 21:26
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA Politics 16 April 21:00
Georgian budget to save funds thanks to low-interest rate on new Eurobonds Finance 16 April 20:28
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 16 April 20:08
Azerbaijan confirms 2,163 more COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries Society 16 April 20:05
Frequency of regular flights between Georgia and Israel increases Transport 16 April 19:50
Azerbaijani president, first lady sign obituary on famous film director’s death Politics 16 April 19:15
Georgia not to revise 2021 budget Business 16 April 18:52
Volume of cargo exported by Azerbaijan via sea in 2021 disclosed Transport 16 April 17:52
Raisina dialogue: Indo-Pacific epicentre of strategic competition, says Australia PM Other News 16 April 17:50
Azerbaijan records sharp increase in cargo movement by air Transport 16 April 17:45
Remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia show growth Finance 16 April 17:44
Decrease in apartment prices in Georgia not expected - analyst Business 16 April 17:40
US investors aim to finance Georgian startups Business 16 April 17:34
Azerbaijan expanding network of seismic stations (PHOTO) Society 16 April 17:30
Turkmenistan prioritizes promotion of domestic goods to world markets Business 16 April 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 16 April 17:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from Memer village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 April 17:27
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population drops for Q12021 Finance 16 April 17:26
Foreigners show interest in making investments in Georgia Business 16 April 17:25
Azerbaijan's Azertutun company to be privatized - decree Politics 16 April 17:19
Kazakhstan to amend rules for use of unmanned aircraft systems Transport 16 April 17:10
Dozens of vehicles to be put up for state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 16 April 17:07
Next volume of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal published Politics 16 April 17:00
FAO working on approving Country Program Framing with Turkmenistan Business 16 April 16:58
U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March US 16 April 16:52
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey Politics 16 April 16:45
Nokia expanding its activities in Georgia Business 16 April 16:43
SIEMENS AG modernizing thermal power plants in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 16 April 16:42
Georgia shares data on dried fruit exports Business 16 April 16:41
Uzbekneftegaz JSC implementing modernization of unit at Uzbekistan's Shurtan Headings Uzbekistan 16 April 16:41
Azerbaijan sees increase in inflation rate for Q12021 Finance 16 April 16:40
Turkmenistan leads in aviation oil exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 16 April 16:38
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 railway cargo traffic revealed Transport 16 April 16:36
Russia's Yandex to launch e-grocery delivery in Paris then London Russia 16 April 16:33
Kansas City revenue falls 3.5% as COVID-19 hits volumes US 16 April 16:26
India To Spend $200 Million In Next 5-7 Years To Promote Hydrogen Use Other News 16 April 16:19
Georgian Railway plans to issue Eurobonds in June 2021 Transport 16 April 16:18
