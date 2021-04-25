Georgia reports 966 coronavirus cases, 1,222 recoveries, 18 deaths

Georgia reported 966 coronavirus cases, 1,222 recoveries, and 18 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

23,888 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6,974 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,914 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 567 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 117 cases, and the Imereti region with 77 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 303,751, among them, 285,971 people recovered and 4,025 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4,04%, while 3.96% in the past 14 days.

There are 222 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,582 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 717 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 611 critical patients, 121 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 37,590 people got the coronavirus vaccine.