Georgia reports 1,547 new cases of coronavirus for May 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,547 new cases of coronavirus, 1,131 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 25,541 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 14,212 of the 25,541 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,329 were PCR tests.

The new 1,547 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 907 cases

Adjara - 141 cases

Imereti - 115 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 77 cases

Shida Kartli - 43 cases

Guria - 33 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 117 cases

Kakheti - 52 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 46 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases.

The country has had 319,226 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 5.66 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Some 298,807 of the 319,226 patients have recovered, while 4,245 have died from the virus.

