Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia imported 1,773 tons of textiles, including dress patterns, from Turkey from January through October 2021, worth $37.1 million, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The figure increased by 48.9 percent, compared to $24.9 million worth of textile (1,186 tons) imported from January through October 2020.

Meanwhile, Georgian exports of knitted goods to Turkey over the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 69.9 percent to $53.2 million, compared to $31.3 million over the same period of 2020.

The volume of Georgian knitted goods exported to Turkey over first 10 months of 2021 also increased to 1,756 tons, compared to 1,041 tons over the reporting period of 2020.

Georgia exported 1,067 tons of male clothes to Turkey from January through September 2021, totaling $26.1 million, which is an increase of 103.9 percent, compared to $12.8 million (514 tons) over the same period of 2020.

Georgia’s total trade turnover with Turkey from January through October 2021 amounted to $1.6 billion, compared to $1.2 billion over the same period of 2020.

Turkey remained the top Georgian trade turnover partner over the first 10 months of 2021, followed by Russia ($1 billion) and China ($991.8 million).



