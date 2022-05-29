Georgia sees increase in coffee beans imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Coffee beans imports to Georgia significantly increased in the first quarter of 2022, Trend reports via Business Partner Georgia.

According to Geostat, Georgia imported 1,600 tons of coffee beans worth a total of $5.4 million from January through March 2022, which is an increase of 30.2 percent compared to 1,228 tons worth of $3.14 million in the same period of 2021.

TOP-3 exporting countries of coffee beans to Georgia in 1Q2022 were:

Indonesia – 1,000 tons ($2.5 million)

Germany - 96,900 kg ($592,000)

Italy - 42,500 kg ($541,400).

Meanwhile, coffee beans are also imported to Georgia from such countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Belarus, France, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.