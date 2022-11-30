Georgian economy up by 8.3 percent in October

The estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in October 2022 amounted to 8.3% YoY and 10% in January-October of 2022 YoY, according to the preliminary data from the National Statistics Offie of Georgia (Geostat), Trend reports with reference to bm.ge.



As of the document, in October 2022 the estimated real growth compared to the same period of the previous year was observed in the following activities: Construction, Transportation and storage, Financial and insurance activities, Mining and quarrying, Hotels and restaurants, Arts, entertainment and recreation.



A decline was registered in Manufacturing and Real estate activities.