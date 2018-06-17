Tensions continue in Nicaragua protests

The empty streets were blocked by barricades made of stones to cover the bursts of shots.

A total of 146 people have been killed in the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua as of Monday, according to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh).

The protests against Ortega began on April 18 for failed social security reforms and escalated into protests for his resignation after 11 years in power marred with accusations of abuse and corruption.

Local human rights organisation says at least 100 people have been killed since the protests began after changes to the Central American nation's social security system triggered student-led protests in April. Many of those killed have been young men.

Protesters are demanding Ortega step down, but the president has shown no sign of heeding that call, which could end one of the longest standing leftist governments in Latin America.

In an effort to break the deadlock, officials from the Catholic Church met with Ortega on Thursday to help push peace. They gave the president a proposal to restart national dialogue for a solution which had previously stalled.

Despite the peace calls and continued violence, defiant protesters occupied streets across the country. In the central city of Ticuantepe, demonstrators erected makeshift blockades as they stand their ground against the government.

