Cuba's Raul Castro meets with senior DPRK party official

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Raul Castro on Thursday met with a visiting senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

According to a state TV report, Castro met with Ri Su Yong,vice-chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and director of the International Department, in Havana and discussed relations between their two parties, countries and peoples.

During the meeting, Ri passed on to Castro a letter from the WPK chairman and DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un.

Ri will stay in the Cuban capital through July 9 and meet with Cuban government officials in an effort to promote bilateral relations, the report said.

