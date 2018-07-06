Cuba's Raul Castro meets with senior DPRK party official

6 July 2018 08:24 (UTC+04:00)

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Raul Castro on Thursday met with a visiting senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

According to a state TV report, Castro met with Ri Su Yong,vice-chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee and director of the International Department, in Havana and discussed relations between their two parties, countries and peoples.

During the meeting, Ri passed on to Castro a letter from the WPK chairman and DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un.

Ri will stay in the Cuban capital through July 9 and meet with Cuban government officials in an effort to promote bilateral relations, the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo heads to N. Korea for nuclear talks
US 5 July 22:32
Russian, Japanese top diplomats, defense chiefs to meet in Moscow in late July
Russia 5 July 17:06
Trump moves to block China Mobile's U.S. entry, citing security concerns
China 3 July 09:35
U.S. to propose denuclearization plan to DPRK
US 2 July 05:47
South Korea, North Korea resume maritime communication hot line
Other News 1 July 09:24
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Latest
Turkey to buy seismic equipment via tender
Turkey 09:57
Turkey’s Health Ministry to buy fuel via tender
Turkey 09:44
Energean asks Cyprus for approval to import Israeli gas via new pipeline
Europe 09:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 6
Economy news 09:35
"Astana” financial center's stock exchange launched in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:33
Macron gathers world's top sovereign funds to send climate signal
Europe 09:33
Oil dips in nervous trading as U.S.-China trade war looms
Oil&Gas 09:29
Shots fired as U.S.-China tariffs take effect in deepening trade row
US 09:25
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 102 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:21