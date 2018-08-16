U.S. dollar declines slightly from 13-month high

The U.S. dollar index went down on Wednesday after hitting a 13-month peak earlier in the session, Xinhua reported.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.04 percent to 96.6956 in late trading after surging to 96.984 earlier, the highest since June 2017.

Analysts said the current economic turmoil in Turkey has been weighing on the euro and also raising market demand for safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar.

The euro hit 13-month low of 1.1301 U.S. dollars during the day before rising slightly in late trading.

On the U.S. economic front, U.S. retail sales stood at 507.5 billion U.S. dollars in July, an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous month, according to the Department of Commerce on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. business inventories rose 0.1 percent in June and sales increased 0.3 percent. However, the ratio of inventories to sales dropped to 1.33 from 1.34, the department reported.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to 1.1344 dollars from 1.1338 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2692 dollars from 1.2711 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.7237 dollar from 0.7234 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 110.58 Japanese yen, lower than 111.20 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9927 Swiss franc from 0.9945 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.3137 Canadian dollars from 1.3084 Canadian dollars.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news