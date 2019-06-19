Rocket hits foreign oil Company HQ in Iraq's Basra, leaving two staff members wounded

Oil workers said they heard 3 explosions at a foreign oil company headquarters near Iraq's Basra. Among the companies operating in the area are Exxonmobil, Shell and Eni, Reuters reported citing oil officials, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

At least two Iraqi staff were wounded following the reported explosion at an oil company's headquarters in Basra, Iraq, according to Reuters.

Exxon Mobil announced that it plans to evacuate 20 foreign staff members from Basra after the incident, Reuters reported citing unnamed security sources.

