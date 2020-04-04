World Bank provides 7.9 mln USD to Egypt to fight COVID-19

The World Bank decided to provide Egypt 7.9 million U.S. dollars to fund emergency response activities to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a statement by the World Bank Group said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The World Bank is mobilizing quickly to support Egypt's emergency response activities and the implementation of a preventive plan to confront the COVID-19 outbreak," said Marina Wes, World Bank's country director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti.

The World Bank on March 20 activated the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) under the "Transforming Egypt's Healthcare System Project" over the pandemic.

"The CERC activation will support the Egyptian government with the implementation of the preventive plan against the coronavirus," the statement added.

The health care's project in Egypt seeks to improve the preliminary health care, enhance the health services and the family control services and boost the preventive measures against epidemic Hepatitis C, Wes said.

The World Bank Group announced in March it would roll out a 14 billion U.S. dollars fast-track package to strengthen coronavirus response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery.

The package includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Egypt reported 86 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 865 and 58 fatalities.