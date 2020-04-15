At least 25 killed in NE Nigeria communal conflict: police

At least 25 people were confirmed killed and several others wounded following a communal clash in Nigeria's northeastern state of Taraba, said local police on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

About 100 houses were destroyed as the fracas resumed between the local Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau local government area of the state on Monday, the police said.

The ethnic groups dominate two neighboring fishing communities in the area.

Taraba police spokesman David Misal said an investigation has been launched into the clash, as the cause of the conflict was not officially known.

However, local sources said a long-time ownership tussle over some ancestral fish ponds between the two ethnic groups was the cause of the latest disagreement.

For decades, these two communities had been disagreeing over the fish ponds, causing the loss of many lives.

In the early 90s, the state government had banned fishing activities in the disputed fish ponds. The ban was lifted in 1999 and more hostilities resumed in the area between the locals.

Taraba police chief Ahmed Azare said he has redeployed a team of riot police to quell the fresh violence.