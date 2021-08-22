G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan on August 24: UK’s Johnson

World 22 August 2021 20:57 (UTC+04:00)
G7 leaders to discuss Afghanistan on August 24: UK’s Johnson

G7 leaders will discuss the crisis in Afghanistan on Tuesday in a virtual summit, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday, a week after the Taliban retook power, Trend reports citing Al arabiya news.

“It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,” Johnson tweeted.

The United Kingdom currently occupies the chair of the grouping of wealthy nations comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, and Johnson has been pushing for a meeting for the past week.

