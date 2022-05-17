Oil prices rise amid strength in gasoline

Oil prices rose on Monday as gasoline futures extended gains amid tight supplies, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery added 3.71 U.S. dollars, or 3.4 percent, to settle at 114.20 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for July delivery increased 2.69 dollars, or 2.4 percent, to close at 114.24 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

U.S. gasoline futures continued its upswing trajectory on Monday after ending Friday at a record, as falling stockpiles stoked supply concerns.

Oil prices also garnered some support from market optimism that China would see a solid recovery in fuel demand.

Traders continued to assess risks on the supply side as the European Union (EU) worked on gaining support for an oil embargo against Russia.

Earlier this month, the EU unveiled a plan to phase out Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year, as part of its sixth sanction package aimed against Moscow.

For the week ending Friday, the U.S. crude standard rose 0.7 percent, while Brent declined 0.7 percent, based on the front-month contracts.