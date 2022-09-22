15 dead, 8 rescued from migrant boat in Syrian waters

Syrian authorities have found 15 dead bodies and rescued eight survivors from a migrant boat near the coastal city of Tartous that survivors said had left from northern Lebanon, the pro-government al-Watan Newspaper reported on Thursday evening, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The report cited survivors as saying that the boat left from Minyeh in north Lebanon days ago and that those on board had held several nationalities. It said search operations were ongoing with the help of local fishermen.

Lebanon has seen a spike in migration driven by one of the world's deepest economic crises since the 1850s. In addition to Lebanese, many of those leaving aboard migrant boats are themselves already refugees from Syria and Palestine.