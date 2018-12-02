Bahrain's cabinet resigns for new gov't formation after elections

Bahrain's cabinet announced Sunday to resign after the end of the parliament and municipal council elections, Xinhua reports.

Bahrain's Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa chaired a cabinet session, during which he announced that the resignation of the cabinet had been submitted to the Bahraini king.

The government is required to resign following an election, according to the country's constitution, after which the king will swear in the next government.

"The government has had the honor of shouldering the responsibilities entrusted to it by the king and has endeavored diligently to achieve the objectives and aspirations that embody the vision of the king," said the prime minister in a statement posted on the Bahrain News Agency.

"Despite our achievements, our ambitions still lead us towards achieving the best for our nation and citizens," he said.

Five societies and 231 observers monitored the 2018 polls in which there were a total of 365,467 eligible voters.

During the first round of polls on Nov. 24, officials reported a 67-percent turnout. The first round saw a clear victory for nine parliament candidates out of the 40, two of them women.

This is Bahrain's fifth parliament and municipal council elections, which are held every four years.

