Bahrain recalls ambassador to Iraq over embassy attack: statement

28 June 2019 02:05 (UTC+04:00)

Bahrain recalled its ambassador to Iraq for consultations on Thursday after demonstrators broke into the courtyard of the kingdom’s embassy in Baghdad and took down the flag to protest a U.S.-led meeting in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian peace, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the attack on the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Iraq by the demonstrators (which) led to sabotage in the embassy building,” said a statement on the ministry’s website.

