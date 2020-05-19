Rocket hits Green Zone in Baghdad

A Katyusha rocket was fired on Tuesday at the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad without causing any casualties, the Iraqi military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket was fired from Edriesy neighborhood in eastern Baghdad and landed on an empty house inside the Green Zone, slightly damaging the wall of the house, the media office of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The Green Zone is where some of the main Iraqi government offices and the U.S. embassy are located.