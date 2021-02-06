Qatar reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 153,690 in total

The Qatari Health Ministry on Saturday announced 394 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 153,690, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 132 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 146,759, while no new deaths were reported, keeping the tally at 250 for the second consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,422,102 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.