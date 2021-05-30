Egypt sends security delegation to Israel, Palestine to solidify truce

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has sent a high-profile security delegation to Israel and Palestine to solidify the Cairo-brokered cease-fire recently reached between Israel and Hamas that controls the Gaza Strip, official MENA news agency reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Egyptian delegation will discuss ways to reach a comprehensive truce in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, MENA said.

Sisi stressed the importance of "taking all necessary measures to ensure prevention of re-escalation between Israel and Palestine," it added.

The delegation will also discuss reconstruction of Gaza, for which Egypt has allocated 500 million U.S. dollars.