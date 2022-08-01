Kuwait’s Haitham al-Ghais assumes OPEC Secretary General’s office

Haitham al-Ghais, the representative of Kuwait, formally assumes the office of the OPEC Secretary General since August 1. He was elected as the Secretary General at the special video conference of OPEC ministers in early April, Trend reports citing TASS.

Meetings scheduled to August 2-3 within the OPEC+ format are to be the first activities of al-Ghais in the office of the Secretary General. These will be the technical committee’s meeting, the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the OPEC+ Ministers meeting.

According to the OPEC Stature, the Secretary General is elected for the term of three years and can be reelected only once.