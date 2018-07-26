China's Xi urges global institutions to fight trade protectionism

26 July 2018 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a concerted effort by global institutions such as the United Nations, the G7 and the World Trade Organization to fight unilateralism and protectionism in a speech on Thursday at the BRICS summit in South Africa, Reuters reports.

Xi also called for dialogue to settle disputes on global trade, underlining remarks he made at the opening of the summit the previous day urging a rejection of unilateralism in the wake of tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

