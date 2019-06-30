President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that while his meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping was far better than expected, he was “in no hurry” to cut a trade deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump also said he would not increase existing tariffs to China.

“I am in no hurry, but things look very good,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing.

“The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed.”

