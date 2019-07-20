China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection

20 July 2019 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) will carry out an equity diversification plan that will involve the injection of 30 billion yuan ($4.36 billion) of capital from three investors, the firm announced on Saturday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Corporation, the Guangzhou Urban Construction Investment Group and the Shenzhen Penghang Equity Investment Fund will each inject 10 billion yuan into the airline, as part of the country’s efforts to diversify ownership structures among state-owned firms.

The move will significantly improve the company’s debt-to-asset ratio, generate funds for its growth and help modernize its decision-making mechanisms, the announcement said.

It will also use the funds to serve its main air transportation business, pay for construction related to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and support aviation development in cities in the southern province of Guangdong.

China Southern is one of 96 enterprises owned and administered directly by the central government. Its profits slumped nearly 50% last year as a result of rising fuel costs and a weak yuan currency.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to China: Another milestone in UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership
Arab World 08:24
GAC Honda to recall 94,680 vehicles
China 08:21
Death toll rises to 10 from Henan's gas factory blast
China 07:06
China, UAE see best bilateral relations in history: Chinese envoy
China 02:55
China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan
Economy 19 July 16:56
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21
Shah Deniz 2 to support sustained fiscal surpluses in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:18