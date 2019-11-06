Unknown knife attacker injures 3 people, including Hong Kong lawmaker

6 November 2019 08:08 (UTC+04:00)

An unknown man attacked a Hong Kong lawmaker with a knife, injuring two more people, media reported Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the police, as cited by the South China Morning Post, the attack took place at 08.44 a.m. local time (00:44 GMT) in the Tuen Mun area. Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was at his tent, where he was talking with voters during an election campaign.

The media outlet added that two more people were injured. All the victims were taken to a local hospital, the attacker was detained.

Junius Ho, who opposed anti-government protests, was widely criticized when a video of him shaking hands with men in white T-shirts was streamed online. This was after a group of people wearing white T-shirts attacked passengers and people in black clothes at the Yuanlin railway station this summer, thinking they were protesters. As a result of those clashes, 36 people were hospitalized.

The Legislative Council member denies his connection with the attacker.

Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests have since evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.
The tense situation took a new turn in October after the local government banned the wearing of face masks during rallies in a bid to curb violence and make the actions of police more effective.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.

