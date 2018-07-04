Several people injured after shooting in Sweden's Orebro

4 July 2018 04:19 (UTC+04:00)

Several people have been injured after unidentified men opened fire in the Swedish city of Orebro, located in 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the country's capital of Stockholm, local police said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

"Several people, according to reports, have been injured and taken to hospital. The nature of the injuries is not clear," the police's statement for the press said.

According to witnesses, several people have been involved in the shooting. The police have not detained any individuals so far and are investigating the incident.

The Aftonbladet newspaper, in turn, reported that as many as three people were wounded in the incident, which is yet to be confirmed by the police.

"Three men have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Two of them are aged 20, the identity of the third individual has not been established so far. Two men were seriously injured, the third one has minor injury," the police confirmed in a statement released later in the day.

According to the statement, the two men whose identities have been established are known to the police.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Two critically injured in elementary school shooting in Kansas
US 3 July 23:41
Four dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland, suspect in custody (UPDATED)
US 29 June 00:28
American rapper shot dead in Florida
World 19 June 04:33
1 reportedly dead, 20 injured as two people open fire at New Jersey art festival
US 17 June 17:41
2 adults, 2 children shot at Colorado dentist office, police say
US 15 June 06:36
Four teens shot at graduation party in U.S. state of North Carolina
US 11 June 06:22
Sweden keen to expand economic ties with Turkmenistan
Economy news 4 June 13:58
Florida shooting suspect found dead after a standoff with police at an apartment complex
US 23 May 05:42
Swedish national ice hockey team wins IIHF World Championship
Other News 21 May 04:19
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Georgia high school
US 19 May 06:37
Swedish police detain man suspected of plotting to kill country's officials
Europe 13 May 01:25
Suspect identified in California high school shooting
US 12 May 02:37
One injured in Los Angeles high school shooting
Other News 11 May 23:37
After Facebook, Sweden set for more data center deals: Vattenfall
Other News 9 May 17:20
Two teens shot in northwestern London
Europe 7 May 00:08
Shots fired at Tennessee mall, injuries reported
US 4 May 01:31
Swiss investigate two PetroSaudi officials in 1MDB inquiry
Europe 1 May 16:22
Waffle House shooting: suspect could be at large with two guns
US 23 April 00:41