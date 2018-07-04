Germany already preparing refugee return agreements

4 July 2018 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s interior ministry is already working on preparing agreements with other European Union countries to return refugees to the countries in which they first registered their asylum claims, a ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Interior Minsiter Horst Seehofer is due to travel to Vienna on Wednesday, where he will hold talks with Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Ministry spokeswoman Eleonore Petermann added that there was as yet no timetable for the signing of any agreements.

