Netherlands expels two Iranian embassy staff: Dutch intelligence service

7 July 2018 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Netherlands has expelled two Iranian embassy staff, the Dutch Intelligence service AIVD said on Friday, Reuters reported.

“We can confirm that the Netherlands has expelled two persons accredited to the Iranian embassy,” a spokesperson for Dutch intelligence said. “We will not provide any further information.”

A European government official and a Western intelligence source said the expulsions occurred up to two months ago. Dutch state broadcaster NOS said the expulsions were on June 7.

The Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
3.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 6 July 23:29
Azerbaijan prevents large-scale heroin shipment to Europe (PHOTO)
Society 6 July 17:29
Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Iran nuclear deal, Syria
Russia 6 July 16:42
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 6 July 13:59
US sanctions against Iran unacceptable - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey 6 July 13:08
OPEC decision unlikely to offset declines in some countries – S&P
Oil&Gas 6 July 12:08
Latest
Belgium beats five-time champs Brazil 2-1, heads to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 00:35
3.7-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 6 July 23:29
Heat wave death toll reaches 50 in Quebec
Other News 6 July 22:59
Chinese, foreign business associations oppose U.S. trade protectionism
China 6 July 22:13
France hammers Uruguay to advance to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 6 July 21:33
Azerbaijan eyes to increase hazelnut exports to Europe
Economy news 6 July 20:55
Members of the "Astana" financial center to have access to capital of world
Economy news 6 July 20:33
Expert of "Seniour Expert Services" company visits Baku (PHOTO)
Economy news 6 July 20:29
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Finland grows
Business 6 July 20:02