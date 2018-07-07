Netherlands expels two Iranian embassy staff: Dutch intelligence service

The Netherlands has expelled two Iranian embassy staff, the Dutch Intelligence service AIVD said on Friday, Reuters reported.

“We can confirm that the Netherlands has expelled two persons accredited to the Iranian embassy,” a spokesperson for Dutch intelligence said. “We will not provide any further information.”

A European government official and a Western intelligence source said the expulsions occurred up to two months ago. Dutch state broadcaster NOS said the expulsions were on June 7.

The Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment.

