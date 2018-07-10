VW agrees Chinese cooperation on e-mobility, autonomous driving

10 July 2018 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

Volkswagen said it has agreed to cooperate with China’s FAW Group and the China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles Research Institute on technologies including e-mobility, connectivity and autonomous driving, Reuters reports.

VW said on Tuesday it had signed Memorandums of Understanding with the two groups during a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to Germany.

Volkswagen aims to sell around 1.5 million new energy vehicles in China in 2025.

To reach that goal, it plans to roll out around 40 locally made fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids under its VW, Audi, Skoda and SEAT brands as well as under a new joint venture with JAC announced on Monday.

“By 2022 Volkswagen will jointly with its partners in China provide around 15 billion euros for future topics such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalization and new mobility services,” it said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China to finance construction of modeling & simulation center in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:43
Tesla to open plant in Shanghai with annual capacity of 500,000 cars
China 17:35
How could US-China trade war affect oil market?
Oil&Gas 16:47
Tesla moves first to hike prices in China as trade war hits car makers
China 15:24
China raises tariff rates for some U.S. optical fiber products, from July 11
China 13:26
China's Xi pledges $20 billion in loans to revive Middle East
China 11:36
Latest
UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit
Europe 19:50
Israel plans to land unmanned spacecraft on moon in February
Israel 19:28
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile
Arab World 19:26
New Turkey doesn’t intend to reckon with NATO demand
Commentary 19:15
Lonely Planet puts Uzbekistan 2nd in top spots to visit in Asia
Tourism 18:51
Relations with Azerbaijan in energy, defense industry important - Erdogan
Turkey 18:49
Russia, Jamaica to sign deal extending visa-free stay for Russian nationals to 90 days
Russia 18:46
Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on import of raw materials for carpet weaving (PHOTO)
Economy news 18:36
President Erdogan ends his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 18:31